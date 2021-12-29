Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep. 4: Flames Are Back, WJC Canceled, John Madden Passes

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast
Mark and Michael are back with another Flames and sports filled podcast! The Flames are on their way back to the rink, Mario Lemieux is a genius, John Madden passed away and it’s time for another Dolphins/Eagles update!
If you enjoy this podcast you can find us on Google Podcast, Spotify and iTunes as well as past episodes of The Tinderbox and Behind Enemy Lines.
Episode 4 Hosted By: Mark and Michael
-Flames NYE game pushed back
-Flames and Kraken tomorrow night?
-Brad Marchand vs the NHL
-Mario Lemieux got that phat cash!
<break>
-John Madden passes away
-Best John Madden game of all time
-Dolphins/Eagles Update
-Washington Football Team potential names
Loading comments...