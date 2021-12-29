Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep. 4: Flames Are Back, WJC Canceled, John Madden Passes

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

Mark and Michael are back with another Flames and sports filled podcast! The Flames are on their way back to the rink, Mario Lemieux is a genius, John Madden passed away and it’s time for another Dolphins/Eagles update!

If you enjoy this podcast you can find us on Google Podcast, Spotify and iTunes as well as past episodes of The Tinderbox and Behind Enemy Lines.

Episode 4 Hosted By: Mark and Michael

-Flames NYE game pushed back

-Flames and Kraken tomorrow night?

-Brad Marchand vs the NHL

-Mario Lemieux got that phat cash!

<break>

-John Madden passes away

-Best John Madden game of all time

-Dolphins/Eagles Update

-Washington Football Team potential names