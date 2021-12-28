Flames New Year's Eve Game Postponed

Due to restrictions with attendance at the Scotiabank Saddledome the NHL announced today that the Flames and Jets game set to take place on New Year's Eve will be postponed when the arena can have a larger capacity.

The cap on fans hasn't only affected the Flames, it's something happening across all of Canada. Besides the Flames/Jets on December 31st, nine other games will postponed as well.

In addition, the NHL announced that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine additional games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted:

Friday, Dec. 31

Pittsburgh @ Ottawa

Winnipeg @ Calgary

Monday, Jan. 3

Carolina @ Toronto

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Washington @ Montreal

Thursday, Jan. 6

Toronto @ Montreal

Saturday, Jan. 8

Buffalo @ Montreal

Seattle @ Winnipeg

Monday, Jan. 10

Columbus @ Montreal

Minnesota @ Winnipeg

Make-up dates for the games have yet to be established.

As well, the Boston-Montreal game on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Bell Centre will now be played at TD Garden in Boston, MA. A make-up date for the Montreal Canadiens’ home game against the Boston Bruins will be announced at a later date.