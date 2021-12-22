The Tinderbox, Ep. 70: The Saddledome Restrictions & The Arena Deal Is Dead?

The Tinderbox Podcast

In the latest episode of The Tinderbox the crew looks at the week that was the Calgary Flames and it wasn’t pretty. From Covid, to the Olympics, to the arena deal getting axed it was a tough one. Download the podcast and listen to what we have to say about what’s new in the world of the Flames.

Episode 70: Hosted by Mark, Michael, Maddie and Gordie

-The Flames latest Covid additions

-Flames return to play date in jeopardy?

-No NHL at the Olympics

-Saddledome new capacity

-Arena deal dead?

-Gordie’s Corner