No Olympics For The NHL

The NHL revealed the world's worst secret today when they announced that players would not be participating in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

NHL announces that there will not be an Olympic break, NHL Players will not be able to participate in 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.



Full release: https://t.co/GkHDkNgZSo pic.twitter.com/ysBmWctzjw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 22, 2021

This will probably ruffle some feathers, but at the end of the day it's the best thing for the players and the league.

The NHL will smartly use that time to reschedule/makeup games that have been lost to the current Covid outbreaks that have caused the league to shutdown momentarily.

There's too much at stake for the 2021-22 NHL season to send player's over to Bejing where is been rumoured that any positive test can require up to a five week quarantine in China. To put that in perspective, say Jacob Markstrom, Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson and Elias Lindholm all played for Sweden and tested positive. The Flames would potentially be without those four players for over a month and then who knows what quarantine protocol they'd have to go through in Canada and then the NHL.

It's just not a good time for the NHL to head over to the Olympic games and the league made the right call with it's decision today.