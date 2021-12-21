Attendance Changes Are Coming For Alberta

If you were planning on coming to a Flames, Oilers or World Junior's game you better do some math and call the arenas.

Alberta announced today that attendance at Flames, Oilers and WJC (Red Deer) games will be 50%. What that means for Flames fans is that around 9,600 fans will be allowed in the Scotiabank Saddledome for all Flames home games. How that will work and who gets in is still up in the air and you should probably contact the Flames if you have tickets.

The other caveat to the return is fans will not be able to eat or drink anything while in the arena.

Calgary's next potential game is against the Edmonton Oilers on December 27th, but with both teams having Covid issues (especially the Flames) that date could be up in the air as well.