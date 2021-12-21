PWHPA: Calgary Wins Second of Back-To-Back Showcases

In the season’s second stop of the Secret Dream Gap Tour, the Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association headed to Toronto on the weekend! The Kipling Group Showcase took place over Saturday and Sunday, and was the next stop after the Tim Horton’s Showcase in Truro, Nova Scotia a month ago.

See our coverage of that tournament here.

Calgary’s Team Scotiabank was victorious in the first showcase, allowing only one goal in two games and beating Montreal 2-1 in the finale that needed a shootout. The squad was out to repeat in the next showing!

Due to Covid-19 issues, Montreal made the decision to withdrawal from the showcase. Without an opponent, this gave Toronto host Team Sonnet an automatic bye into the final. It was down to Minnesota’s Team Adidas and Calgary’s Team Scotiabank to see what the finals match-up would be.

GAME ONE: Calgary 4 - Minnesota 3 (OT)

After a 1-1 first period, Minnesota’s Alexa Gruschow would score her second of the game to make it 2-1, and Mellissa Channell would pad the Adidas lead with two minutes left in the frame for a 3-1 score. A big comeback was on the docket for Calgary in the third period, and they were up to the task:

A pair of goals from Team Scotiabank’s Alexandra Poznikoff would rally the team to a tie, and Sarah Potomak clinched the win in overtime. Potomak has a flair for the dramatic this year, as she scored the shootout winner to clinch the win in the previous showcase final. Calgary goalie Kelsey Roberts made a big stop in extra time that lead to the winning goal. Roberts was named Canadian Tire Player of the Game in the previous showcase final, so she has shown to be cool under pressure after sixty minutes this year.

There were so many candidates for @BudweiserCanada Save of the Game, but this one in OT by @kelseyroberts__ of Team @scotiabank had to be tops! This save turned possession and led directly to the winner at the other end! @KiplingGroup | #SDGT pic.twitter.com/csGjUIGYgA — PWHPA (@PWHPA) December 19, 2021

GAME TWO: Calgary 3 - Toronto 1

Marlene Boissannault got the start in the blue paint for the final, giving Roberts a game off after closing the previous showcase and opening this one. The visitors would jump out to a first period lead, as former Calgary Inferno scoring star Ilya Gavrilova was back to form with Calgary’s new team:

The score would hold until 14:57 of the middle frame. It would require a quick review to confirm, but Team Scotiabank’s Samantha Cogan would pot her second goal of the showcase with a powerplay goal. The two goal lead held until there was only 7 minutes left in the final frame, with Brittany Howard cutting the lead to one for Toronto. But with just over a minute left, Alexandra Poznikoff would score her third goal in two games to ice it 3-1 for Team Scotiabank! Gavrilova’s opening marker was named Budweiser Goal of the Game, while Samantha Cogan won Canadian Tire Player of the Game.

After a tough showing as host team and missing the finals in the Calgary showcase, Team Scotiabank has rallied to win four straight games and capture back-to-back showcase wins on the Secret Dream Gap Tour. What a way to close out the year on a heater!

Stick with Matchsticks & Gasoline for more exciting women’s hockey action in 2022!