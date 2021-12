The Flames made a move that probably should have been made a few weeks ago. The team announced that they assigned Juuso Valimaki to the AHL with the Stockton Heat.

Valimaki hadn't gotten much ice time this season as he's fallen into Darryl Sutter's doghouse and can't crack the lineup behind Erik Gudbranson and Nikita Zadorov.

Valimaki had only played in only eight games this season, collecting only two points by way of assists.