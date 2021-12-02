HOTN: Matthew Tkachuk Uses Drew Doughty

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames squeaked out a one goal victory in LA last night and it wasn't without it's dramatics from Matthew Tkachuk and Drew Doughty. Yes, there was Tkachuk's roughing penalty where he punched Doughty in the face after a scrum, but they would hook up on a more significant play in the second period.

Calgary needed a goal with the game tied at 2-2. They were the better team leading up to that point, but they still found themselves in a tie game. Enter Tkachuk and Doughty. Tkachuk would use his nemesis as a screen and bury a wicked wrister past Cal Peterson giving the Flames a 3-2 lead that they would not relinquish.