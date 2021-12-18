Flames Covid Updates From Brad Treliving and Dr. Ian Auld

We figured we'd give you a break from the Flames Covid situation yesterday, seeing that's all that has been happening in the world of the Flames lately.

GM Brad Treliving and the team's Head Physician and Medical Director Ian Auld updated the media on the Flames Covid outbreak and then took questions from the media regarding the players, the virus and return to play plans.

The Flames currently (as of this being written) have 32 members of the organization in the NHL's Covid Protocol. Nineteen of those 32 are players with Matthew Tkachuk, Michael Stone, Dan Vladar and Blake Coleman being the only Flames players to not have tested positive.

The NHL has shut the Flames down until, at minimum, December 23rd. That means the earliest they can return to game play will be December 27th against the Anaheim Ducks, but even that seems like a long shot at this point.

Here's the updates from the Flames.

"I can say at this particular time, everyone is doing well."#Flames GM Brad Treliving and Medical Director Dr. Ian Auld discuss the recent game postponements due to COVID-19 Protocol. pic.twitter.com/WoNVgavz6w — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 17, 2021