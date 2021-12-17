Flames Return To Play Date Pushed Back Again

The NHL extended the Flames time away from the rink this afternoon, pushing the Return To Play date until at least December 23rd. That would mean Mark Giordano's return to Calgary with the Seattle Kraken will most likely not be happening before Christmas.

The Flames added Mikael Backlund to the NHL Covid Protocol today, leaving Matthew Tkachuk, Blake Coleman, Dan Vladar and Michael Stone as the only Flames on the active roster who haven't tested positive......yet.

So far the Flames have had games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken postponed as a result of the massive Covid outbreak that has affected 19 players, three coaches, trainers and other support staff. As of the Mikael Backlund news this morning, 32 members of the Calgary Flames organization had been placed in Covid Protocol since Monday.

No makeup dates for any of the postponed games have been announced.