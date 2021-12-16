Calgary Flames Holiday Gift Shopping Guide

The holiday season is upon us. Some of you may have already celebrated Hanukkah, others might be preparing for Christmas, and some may be counting down the days until Kwanzaa. And maybe there are some of you who don’t celebrate anything at this time of year, which is perfectly fine. To those who are in the holiday mood, I am happy to share some gift suggestions, with some help from Target, Fanatics, and more to help you buy something for the Calgary Flames fan and/or hockey fan in your life, or something for yourself for that matter.

Apparel

Johnny Gaudreau Premier Breakaway Jersey, $169

I mean, honestly, who doesn’t need more Johnny Gaudreau in their life and you’ll look stylish in this jersey at the same time!

$169 at Fanatics

Calgary Flames Fanatics Polo, $27.50

Sure, it’s -20 right now, but spring is just around the corner and this polo is perfect for hitting the links!

$27.50 at Fanatics

Calgary Flames Adjustable Strap Dad Cap $27.60

This isn’t your dad’s cap that’s for sure! Look stylish and support the Flames by rocking this unstructured, soft wash hat with the Flames logo on the front and adjustable strap on the back.

$27.60 at Amazon

Around The House

Calgary Flames NHL Northwest Throw Blanket, $19.99

As we mentioned, it’s cold on that Alberta Prairie. Snuggle up in this blanket and stay warm while watching the Flames this season!

$19.99 at Target

Calgary Flames Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $39.99

Fill this bad boy up with water or your favorite cold beverage and stay hydrated while watching the Flames. This wide mouth water bottle that shows your support for the Flames!

$39.99 at Target

Calgary Flames Carpet Car Mat Set (2 pieces), $39.99

Keep your vehicle clean this winter and show your support for the Flames with these automotive floor mats for your car!

$39.99 at Target

26 Piece Calgary Flames Vinyl Sticker Set, $11.99

Need a new Flames sticker for your car/locker/laptop, but don’t know which one you want? This 26 piece sticker set gives you a variety of logos to choose from!

$11.99 at Amazon

Toys/Games/Collectibles

Calgary Flames Hook and Ring Set, $34.99

Looking for something besides darts for your family bar? Maybe something besides corn hole for your fire pit area? Look no further than the Calgary Flames Hook and Ring game set! This will provide hours of entertainment as you try and land that ring on a string on the hook.

$34.99 at Target

Calgary Flames Franklin Sports Goalie Mask, $58.99

Street hockey league starting up and need a new mask? Well look no further than this stylish Calgary Flames goalie mask by Franklin. This street hockey graded mask with a sweet Flames inspired design will keep you protected and looking good while you patrol the crease.

$58.99 at Target

Calgary Flames Franklin Street Hockey Puck, $4.99

Now that you’re rocking that sweet Franklin goalie mask, you’ll need something to stop. That’s where the Calgary Flames Franklin Street Hockey puck comes in! This vinyl PVC puck is the perfect biscuit for your next neighborhood game!

$4.99 at Amazon

Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames Puck Case with Puck, $49.99

What better way to show your love for everyone’s favourite penalty drawer than a Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames Puck Case WITH a Calgary Flames puck!

$49.99 at Fanatics