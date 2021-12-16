 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep. 3: Calgary Flames & Covid, NHL News, Best Christmas Movies

Mark and Michael look at the Flames Covid issues, take in some news from around the league and talk NFL and Christmas.

By markparkinson14 and MGMacGillivray
Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

Mark & Michael are back and have some things on their minds in the sports world and life in general. They’ll break down the Flames Covid situation, talk some NHL, talk some NFL and get into the nitty gritty of Christmas movies. Plus they have two reader questions as well.

Episode 3: Hosted by Mark and Michael

-Calgary Flames Covid issues

-Should the Olympics continue? And should the NHL go?

-Blackhawks and Kyle Beach reach a financial settlement

<break>

-Connor McDavid and his heated driveway

-Urban Myer canned

-Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins updates

-Mt. Rushmore Of Christmas movies

-Best Christmas gift ever?

-Reader questions

