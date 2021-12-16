Flames Add Two More Players And A Staff Member To The Covid Protocol List

With each passing day this week the Calgary Flames inch closer to having their entire roster in the NHL's Covid Protocol.

Today Calgary announced that Oliver Kylington and Dillon Dube were placed on the list, along with a member of the team's support staff. That leaves the Flames with only Blake Coleman, Michael Stone, Mikael Backlund, Dan Vladar and Matthew Tkachuk on the active roster as players who haven't tested positive.

The NHL has shut the Flames down through at least December 18th, but as we've said all week that could very easily change.

All of Calgary's players are fully vaccinated according to the team and most, if not all are asymptomatic and feeling fine.

We'll keep you posted on any and all developments regarding this situation.