Heat Wave: Week 9

2021-22 Stockton Heat Leaders ﻿ Skaters/Goalies GP G A P ﻿ Skaters/Goalies GP G A P 49 Jakob Pelletier 21 9 16 25 21 Glenn Gawdin 19 9 15 24 11 Matthew Phillips 18 9 11 20 29 Adam Ruzicka 13 10 6 16 18 Byron Froese 16 7 7 14 GP W-L-T GAA Sv% 32 Dustin Wolf 14 12-0-2 1.83 0.941 35 Adam Werner 7 4-2-1 3.09 0.88

Team Record: 16-2-3 (.833), 1st Pacific, 1st Western Conference, 2nd AHL

COVID giveth and COVID taketh. After losing out on a three game week last week due to concerns against Bakersfield, Stockton was able to make up a previously postponed game from Halloween night against San Jose.

That game, made up on Tuesday the 7th in Stockton, was just an hour away and an hour earlier than the Flames game in San Jose. Unlike their NHL counterparts who disappointed greatly, the Heat scored the single most goals in a game in team history.

Unlike other Heat Waves, there is really no point in trying to cover every single score because the game ended an incredible 10-1. So instead, here are is every single goal in order. First Period (Matthew Phillips, Glenn Gawdin x2), Second Period (Eetu Tuulola, Byron Froese, Matthew Phillips, Byron Froese), Third Period (Connor Zary, Byron Froese, Glenn Gawdin).

A truly historic performance saw both Glenn Gawdin and Byron Froese record hat tricks, and Jakob Pelletier had three assists. 2020 7th round pick Ilya Solovyov recorded his first AHL point with an assist on Froese’s first goal, while Connor Mackey recorded another 2 assists. Matthew Phillips had 3 points and came close to being the third Heat skater with a hat trick, while 3 other players had 2 assists. Forgotten at the end of all this is Dustin Wolf, who gave up a single goal with 9 minutes remaining to lose his shutout.

You’d expect an offensive regression perhaps after such an anomalous performance, but a 4 goal night would be in the stars for Friday’s matchup in Tucson. Unfortunately, the Roadrunners also happened to score 4 of their own, and scored last in the shootout. It was another forgettable start for Adam Werner who has now dropped 3 straight games.

Stockton was able to build a 2-1 lead in the first period thanks to Pelletier and Phillips. After Tucson tied it in the second, the same two guys scored again before the midway point of the second period and give the Heat a 4-2 lead. However, Tucson would somehow tie the game up in those final 10 minutes of the second. With no goals through the third or overtime, the game would be decided in the fourth round of the shootout, negatively in Stockton’s favour.

Pelletier with the puck... he's a problem (in the best way for us). pic.twitter.com/x87Bk9Obkw — Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) December 11, 2021

The very next night, with the other goaltenders in net, the game was a much different narrative. Dustin Wolf gave up just a single goal with 13 seconds remaining in the second period to win his 11th game of the season, as the Heat cruised to a 5-1 rematch victory over Tucson on Saturday. A few players got the monkeys off their backs, as rookie Ilya Solovyov scored not only his first AHL goal, but added his second for good measure.

Is he still Solo if he scores twice?



A question for the scholars. pic.twitter.com/uZ8kKoIihn — Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) December 12, 2021

His first came late in the first period after Glenn Gawdin opened the scoring with his 9th of the season. Connor Zary scored midway through the second, and then assisted Emilio Pettersen’s first of the year early in the third to regain the momentum after the late Roadrunners goal. Solovyov added his second of the game later in the third and the Heat bounced back for a strong win.

Finally, this edition was coming out a little late so it only made sense to cover Wednesday’s game against Bakersfield. The high scoring games the Heat had become acclimated too dissipated, as a 1-1 affair between the California rivals would need to be solved in a shootout. There, both Glenn Gawdin and Justin Kirkland scored and Dustin Wolf needed to stop only two shooters to secure the win for the home team. Andy Welinski scored the lone goal for Stockton, unassisted. Wolf stopped 30 shots and gave up a single goal for the third straight game, and fourth of his last five. He has only given up more than 2 goals twice in 14 starts, and is still undefeated in regulation. Wow.