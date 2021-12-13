The Tinderbox, Ep. 69: The Calgary Flames & Covid Protocol

The Tinderbox Podcast

We’re back with another episode of The Tinderbox and there’s a lot to discuss. Today the Flames announced that six players and a trainer all were being placed into the NHL’s Covid Protocol and that their next three games were postponed. That means the Flames, at the earliest, could return to the ice on Saturday when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to the Saddledome. We also discuss the ASG voting, the Olympics and an interesting Jon Gillies story. So dig on in to the newest episode!

Episode 69: Hosted by Mark, Michael, Maddie and Gordie

-Calgary Flames in NHL Covid Protocol

-Calgary’s losing streak

-Potential for no fans at Canadian NHL arenas?

-NHL All Star Game voting

-China Olympics: should the NHL even go?

-Gordie’s Corner: a chinstrap update, a Jon Gillies driving story and NJ Devils going at each other on Twitter

-Jersey chatter