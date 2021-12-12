PWHPA: All-Stars vs Team Canada

As the 2022 Winter Olympics approach, the Canadian Women’s National Team is looking to round into form. As part of that preparation, they’ve signed on for a two-game exhibition series against an All-Star squad from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. The series was hosted at the Hockey Canada headquarters at Winsport in Calgary, and after the Olympic Team took Game One by a nailbiter 3-2 score (find our coverage here), the rematch was a Saturday matinee!

This game was not nearly as close, as the National Team had found it’s footing as they prepare for the best-on-best Olympic tournament. Canada opened the scoring in the first on a Natalie Spooner shot, and added one in the middle frame from Jamie-Lee Rattray. A three goal final frame (Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Fillier, Kristin O’Neill) would put things out of reach, but Jesse Eldridge broke the goose egg for Team PWHPA!

Jessie Eldridge from an impossible angle banks it off Maschmeyer and in.@PWHPA #PWHPASecretAllStars pic.twitter.com/L1NwSijbkl — Women's Sports Replay (@WSportsReplay) December 11, 2021

There was some action in the final minutes, highlighted by PWHPA’s Kassidy Sauve series of stellar stops on the Olympians.

The Game would finish at that final score of 5-1 Team Canada, giving them the two-game sweep in the exhibition series in Calgary.

In addition to this series with Team Canada, the PWHPA All-Star Team will head to Japan for one week—from January 9 to 16— to play Team Japan. Between these two series, more league action is scheduled as the next PWHPA tourney will be held in Toronto next week on December 18th and 19th at the Kipling Showcase, and Calgary’s Team Scotiabank will look to go back-to-back after winning the last showcase. With plenty of the women’s game on the docket, check back next week with Matchsticks & Gasoline for all the action!