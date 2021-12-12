News On Fire, 12/12: Flames Lose 4th In A Row, Edmonton Roster Moves, Ben Bishop Retires, News & Scores From The Pacific

News On Fire
Calgary Flames Latest
-Flames losing streak reaches four games with 4-2 loss to Boston Saturday night (M&G)
-Calgary honours Milan Lucic for his 1000th game played (Flames TV)
-Searching for answers as to why the Flames are bad in OT (The Athletic)
NHL News
-Islanders get their first win at UBS Arena in eight tries
-NHL has some big decisions to make regarding the Olympics and quarantines
-Ben Bishop has decided to hang up his skates
-Fantasy Hockey Top 25 line rankings
-2022 All Star Game fan voting is now open online
Pacific Division Roundup
-Copper & Blue (EDM): Oilers recall Philip Broberg from Bakersfield
-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): Despite a crazy comeback, Kraken can’t top Columbus
-Knights On Ice (VGS): Vegas struggled with Philly and gave the slumping Flyers a win
-Nucks Misconduct (VAN): A breakdown of Vancouver’s last two games was necessary
Pacific Division Scores (12/11)
Calgary Flames 2 vs Boston Bruins 4
Anaheim Ducks 0 @ Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Carolina Hurricanes 3 @ Edmonton Oilers 1
Columbus Blue Jackets 5 @ Seattle Kraken 4 (OT)
Minnesota Wild 1 @ LA Kings 2
Dallas Stars 1 @ San Jose Sharks 2
Pacific Division Schedule (12/12)
Anaheim Ducks @ St. Louis Blues 7 PM
Minnesota Wild @ Vegas Golden Knights 9 PM
Carolina Hurricanes @ Vancouver Canucks 10 PM
