News On Fire, 12/12: Flames Lose 4th In A Row, Edmonton Roster Moves, Ben Bishop Retires, News & Scores From The Pacific

News On Fire

Calgary Flames Latest

-Flames losing streak reaches four games with 4-2 loss to Boston Saturday night (M&G)

-Calgary honours Milan Lucic for his 1000th game played (Flames TV)

-Searching for answers as to why the Flames are bad in OT (The Athletic)

NHL News

-Islanders get their first win at UBS Arena in eight tries

-NHL has some big decisions to make regarding the Olympics and quarantines

-Ben Bishop has decided to hang up his skates

-Fantasy Hockey Top 25 line rankings

-2022 All Star Game fan voting is now open online

Pacific Division Roundup

-Copper & Blue (EDM): Oilers recall Philip Broberg from Bakersfield

-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): Despite a crazy comeback, Kraken can’t top Columbus

-Knights On Ice (VGS): Vegas struggled with Philly and gave the slumping Flyers a win

-Nucks Misconduct (VAN): A breakdown of Vancouver’s last two games was necessary

Pacific Division Scores (12/11)

Calgary Flames 2 vs Boston Bruins 4

Anaheim Ducks 0 @ Pittsburgh Penguins 1

Carolina Hurricanes 3 @ Edmonton Oilers 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 5 @ Seattle Kraken 4 (OT)

Minnesota Wild 1 @ LA Kings 2

Dallas Stars 1 @ San Jose Sharks 2

Pacific Division Schedule (12/12)

Anaheim Ducks @ St. Louis Blues 7 PM

Minnesota Wild @ Vegas Golden Knights 9 PM

Carolina Hurricanes @ Vancouver Canucks 10 PM