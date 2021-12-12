The Morning After Boston: Flame Give Lucic His Due

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Flames Celebrate Milan: The Flames celebrated Milan Lucic for his 1000th game played last night....during his 1042nd game played. The reasoning? The fans never got to celebrate with him last season due to Covid and the Bruins were in town. Class move by the Flames to honour a team favourite in front of the home fans and the Bruins, who Lucic played 566 of his 1042 career games with.

-Birthday Boy: Matthew Tkachuk celebrated his 24th birthday with his 12th goal of the season. It’s the first time he’s scored on his birthday in his NHL career.

-Longest Of The Season: Calgary’s losing streak was extended to four games with their 4-2 loss to the Bruins last night. That’s the longest streak so far in 2021-22 for Calgary (previous was 3 game), but it’s not all bad news. Both the Ducks and Oilers lost last night so the Flames still hold on to the top spot in the Pacific even though they lost.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects on the 4-2 loss to the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/a0iV3USBhY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 12, 2021