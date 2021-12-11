Calgary Flames Drop The Game 4-2 to Boston Bruins

Preview

Complete Stats

Recap

Despite outshooting the Boston Bruins 42-27, the Calgary Flames drop another game at home. Flames head back on the road, where they’ve had better success, for the next 2 games.

Boston Bruins led by a score of 1-0 to end the first period. Calgary with double the shots 15-7, and a couple of good chances on Bruins’ goaltender Linus Ullmark in the last minute of the 1st.

Bruins’ defenseman Conner Clifton scores his first goal of the season, his wide angle shot gets past Flames’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom — who was out of position glove side, expecting Clifton to pass back to Frederic ..

Flames pepper Ullmark with shots on their early 2nd period power-play — Lucic with a great chance, but the Bruins able to kill off the penalty.

Shots were 22-8, five minutes into the 2nd in favour of the Flames as things got heated between the two teams — Richardson letting Frederic know to back up off of Markstrom.

Pastrnak’s long shot would get tipped in by Brad Marchand to make it 2-0 for the Bruins.

56 seconds later Charlie McAvoy would make it 3-0, 2 goals on 4 shots for the Bruins.

Birthday boy, Matthew Tkachuk breaks the Flames goalless spell in the game, with his third shot on goal beating Ullmark on the power-play, decreasing the Flames deficit to 2 goals in the 2nd period.

Markstrom square to a Pastrnak shot, tries keeping the Flames in the game.

The 2nd period ending with the Bruins up with a score of 3-1.

Chaos in front of the Flames net, as Bruins’ Frederic gets a couple of shots on Markstrom, Curtis Lazar would be the one to get the rebound and find the back of the Flames net, making it 4-1 Bruins early in the 3rd period.

Right place, right time — Sean Monahan will take his 4th goal of the season, with a shot from Lucic deflecting off of his skate. The season series between the two teams ends in a 1-1 tie, with the Calgary Flames 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Final Thoughts

The Flames went 1/5 on the PP, and despite outshooting their opponent, cut their losses in tonights game at the Saddledome.

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark having a great game, shutting down Flames’ forward Dube to end the 2nd period, letting in only 1 out of the 31 shots faced in the first 40 minutes of the game. Ullmark would end the game with a W, 40 saves on 42 shots for a SV% of 0.952

Next Game: Monday, December 13th. Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30PM MT