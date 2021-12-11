Flames Will Try To End A Three Game Losing Streak Against The Visiting Bruins

Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames -15-6-6 (36 pts) - Boston Bruins 13-8-2 (28 pts)

TV: CITY, SNE, SNW, SNP - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-125) Boston (+105) O/U: 5.5

The Flames close out a quick two game homestand with a visit from the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Calgary and former Bruin Dan Vladar shut the B’s out at TD Garden the last time they met on November 21st, 4-0. If the Calgary can pull this one out, the Flames can sweep the season series from Boston, something they haven’t done since 2015.

The Bruins come into this contest on a bit of a slide, having lost three out their last five, but they were able to get a point in two of those losses by losing in overtime and a shootout. Boston snapped a two game losing skid on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, which inadvertently helped the Flames out as they lost to Carolina the same night. The B’s are an even .500 against the Pacific Division so far this season with a 2-2-0 record with loses to Calgary and Edmonton.

As for the Flames, it’s about time they start winning at home and in the division. Calgary’s road record is a superb 11-4-2, but their home record of 4-2-4 leaves something to be desired. They’re also 2-4-1 against the Pacific Division, which is irrelevant coming into tonight’s game, but bears pointing out.

What it comes down to this evening is the Flames getting out in front of Boston early. Calgary was crushing it early in the season with scoring the opening goal, but that success have evaded them as of late. The Flames have had to play from behind in three of their last five games and not surprisingly they have lost three of those contests.

Even with all of that in hand, Calgary still sits atop the Pacific Division and sit second overall in the West behind the Minnesota Wild. The Bruins will certainly be looking for revenge tonight as Calgary dominated them at home in a flawless performance and this should not be an easy game for Calgary. It’s rare you shut down Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand like Calgary did, so the Flames will have to be on their best behavior and play smart. Both teams are very efficient when it comes to special teams, but the Flames might want to kick it up a notch tonight. Calgary had five PPO in a 2-1 loss to Carolina and they didn’t look dangerous at all. If a team gifts you that many chances, you have to bury the puck a few times because it can be the difference between a win and a loss. Also, let’s keep this in regulation as the Flames are 1-6 when playing in OT.

Puck drop is at 8 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Boston Bruins 15-6-6 Record 13-8-2 36 Points 28 Pacific (1st) Division Atlantic (5th) 83 GF 64 58 GA 59 Mangiapane (17) Goals Leader Marchand (10) Gaudreau (29) Points Leader Marchand (25) Lucic (31) PIM Marchand (34) Markstrom (.936) Save% Swayman (.922) 22.4 (10th) PP 25.7 (6th) 85.4 (5th) PK 82.4 (10th) 2-2-1 Last 5 2-1-2 40-62-10 Overall VS 62-40-10

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Player Record GAA Save% Flames: Markstrom (E) 10-5-5 1.84 .936 Bruins: Linus Ullmark (E) 6-4-0 2.61 .917

Injury Report Calgary Flames Boston Bruins Tyler Pitlick- Undisclosed

Day to Day Tomas Nosek- Illness

IR-NR

Jakub Zboril- LBI

Out Brandon Carlo- LBI

IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - Carolina Hurricanes 2

Boston Bruins 3 - Edmonton Oilers 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): 4 points in last 4 games

Boston Bruins

Charlie Coyle (F): 3 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman (F): 1 goal in last 20 games

Boston Bruins

Matt Grzelcyk (D): 1 goal in 24 games this season