News On Fire, 12/10: Flames Lose, Lindholm No Longer A Secret, NHL Back After Covid, News & Scores From The Pacific

News On Fire

Calgary Flames Latest

-Overtime gets the best of the Flames, fall 2-1 to Carolina Thursday night (M&G)

-Juuso Valimaki sent back to the AHL with the Heat (M&G)

-Elias Lindholm is no longer an NHL secret (Calgary Herald)

NHL News

-Marc-Andre Fleury reaches 500 wins

-Gary Bettman says NHL has come back strong after Covid

-NHL extends it’s commitment to inclusion

-American HOF players think US players are getting better

Pacific Division Roundup

-Copper & Blue (EDM): Edmonton drops 4th straight with loss to Boston

-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): DJLR takes a look at why the Nike Olympic jerseys are so bad

-Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Vancouver has a new President Of Hockey Operations

-Knights On Ice (VGS): Vegas looks to take advantage of floundering Flyers

Pacific Division Scores (12/9)

Calgary Flames 1 vs Carolina Hurricanes 2 (OT)

Anaheim Ducks 2 @ Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (SO)

Boston Bruins 3 @ Edmonton Oilers 2

Winnipeg Jets 3 @ Seattle Kraken 0

Dallas Stars 0 @ LA Kings 4

Minnesota Wild 5 @ San Jose Sharks 2

Pacific Division Schedule (12/10)

Philadelphia Flyers @ Vegas Golden Knights, 10 PM MT

Winnipeg Jets @ Vancouver Canucks, 10 PM MT