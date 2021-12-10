News On Fire, 12/10: Flames Lose, Lindholm No Longer A Secret, NHL Back After Covid, News & Scores From The Pacific

News On Fire
Calgary Flames Latest
-Overtime gets the best of the Flames, fall 2-1 to Carolina Thursday night (M&G)
-Juuso Valimaki sent back to the AHL with the Heat (M&G)
-Elias Lindholm is no longer an NHL secret (Calgary Herald)
NHL News
-Marc-Andre Fleury reaches 500 wins
-Gary Bettman says NHL has come back strong after Covid
-NHL extends it’s commitment to inclusion
-American HOF players think US players are getting better
Pacific Division Roundup
-Copper & Blue (EDM): Edmonton drops 4th straight with loss to Boston
-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): DJLR takes a look at why the Nike Olympic jerseys are so bad
-Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Vancouver has a new President Of Hockey Operations
-Knights On Ice (VGS): Vegas looks to take advantage of floundering Flyers
Pacific Division Scores (12/9)
Calgary Flames 1 vs Carolina Hurricanes 2 (OT)
Anaheim Ducks 2 @ Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (SO)
Boston Bruins 3 @ Edmonton Oilers 2
Winnipeg Jets 3 @ Seattle Kraken 0
Dallas Stars 0 @ LA Kings 4
Minnesota Wild 5 @ San Jose Sharks 2
Pacific Division Schedule (12/10)
Philadelphia Flyers @ Vegas Golden Knights, 10 PM MT
Winnipeg Jets @ Vancouver Canucks, 10 PM MT
