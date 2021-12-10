The Morning After Carolina: Couple Of Jerks In Calgary

The Morning After

-Couple Of Jerks: Though they never got to wear the “Jerk” moniker in Carolina, former Canes Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm both had a hand in Calgary’s lone goal on the evening. Hanifin would collect the marker (his second against the Canes) and Elias Lindholm would get the secondary assist for his efforts.

-Overtime Blues: The Flames lost in overtime, AGAIN, and it’s getting a little old. Calgary has only won one of the seven overtime contests they’ve been in, a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals back on October 23rd.

-Loser Points A’ Plenty: The Flames OT loss got them a point, their 6th loser point on the season. That’s twice as many as they had last season and we’re only 27 games in. The Flames are once again tied with Washington for the most loser points in the league.

"We battled back, earned a point."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives his assessment of tonight's game vs. the Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/vWMRTm0q9u — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 10, 2021