HOTN: Andrew Mangiapane Snaps A Drought

Highlight Of The Night

Well, the points streak is over as the Flames fell to a depleted San Jose Sharks team 4-1 Tuesday night. Calgary couldn’t get their points streak to 11, but someone did break a streak last night.

Andrew Mangiapane was Calgary’s lone goal scorer after some gritty work in the crease. It would take a long video review to finally conclude that the Flames did indeed get the tying goal early in the second period and it was Mangiapane’s first goal since October 26th when he scored twice against the Devils. The greasy marker is his 8th on the season and gives him the 10th most goals in the NHL this season.