Flames Host Injury Depleted Sharks In Final Game Of Homestand At The Dome

Somehow this San Jose team has six wins, despite having no roster.

By markparkinson14
San Jose Sharks v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 7-1-3 (17 pts) - San Jose Sharks 6-4-1 (13 pts)

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) San Jose (-110), O/U: 5.5

The Flames will suit up for their final game of the current homestand and try to get their first regulation win against a Western Conference opponent. Calgary is currently 0-1-3 against the West, yet still find themselves in second place overall in the conference due to their sheer dominance against the East and their three loser points.

The team trying to stop the Flames and their 10 game point streak will be the San Jose Sharks and how they are going to do it is a mystery. San Jose has 10 players on their injury report, the bulk are out due to Covid 19 Protocol and Evander Kane is still suspended. Yet, somehow, the Sharks have cobbled together six victories, sit in 7th place in the West AND are ahead of LA, Vegas, Vancouver and Seattle in the Pacific Division.

The Sharks were definitely the surprise team in the Pacific to start the season, as they went 4-0-0 right out of the gate, but things have cooled off. Since that hot start San Jose has gone 2-4-1 and goal scoring has been the issue. In their last five losses the Sharks have only scored nine goals, which clearly has not been good enough. And even though this has all the ingredients to be a trap game for the Flames, San Jose has an uphill climb for sure tonight.

That hill? It’s named Jacob Markstrom. Even with one “minor” hiccup (4-3 OTL to Dallas), Markstrom has been otherworldly for the Flames this season. He’s broken his career shutout record with four this season, while starting 9 out of the Flames 11 games. He’s helped the Flames get a point or better in 8 of those 9 starts and he’s done it with precision and flair. To compound matters for opponents, Johnny Gaudreau has continued to victimize the league and Matthew Tkachuk has heated up as well, combining for 14 points over their last 5 games.

Now, while all this is fun to read and write about, the games have to be played and as Nashville showed by beating the Flames 3-2 in OT, anything can happen at the rink. Just because San Jose is struggling and laden with injuries, it doesn’t mean they will be a pushover tonight. The Sharks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 visits to the Saddledome so it will be interesting to see if a well rested Flames team can come out hot and put this one away early.

Puck drop is at 7 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Head To Head
Calgary Flames San Jose Sharks
7-1-3 Record 6-4-1
17 Points 13
Pacific (2nd) Division Pacific (4th)
40 GF 32
22 GA 29
Lindholm (7) Goals Leader Meier (5)
Gaudreau (14) Points Leader Meier (11)
Markstrom (.942) Save% Reimer (.946)
Lucic (16) PIM Gadjovich (19)
26.3 (7th) PP 22.2 (13th)
85.3 (7th) PK 89.3 (2nd)
3-0-2 Last 5 2-2-1
74-66-8 Overall VS 66-74-8

Starting Goalie (E=Expected,C=Confirmed)
Record GAA Save%
Flames: Markstrom (E) 5-1-3 1.65 .942
Sharks: Hill (C) 3-3-0 3.15 .886

Injury Report
Calgary Flames San Jose Sharks
Brett Ritchie- LBI
Day To Day 		Evander Kane- SUSP
OUT
Erik Karlsson- Covid
IR-NR
Marc-Edward Vlasic- Covid
IR-NR
Matt Nieto- Covid
IR-NR
Kevin Labanc- Covid
IR-NR
Jake Middleton- Covid
IR-NR
Timo Meier- Covid
IR-NR
Radim Simek- Covid
IR-NR
Nikolai Knyzhov- LBI
IR
Jeffery Viel- LBI
IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

San Jose Sharks SB Nation Coverage: Fear The Fin

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 6 - NY Rangers 0

San Jose Sharks 2 - NJ Devils 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points in last 5 games

San Jose Sharks

St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Brent Burns (D): 6 points in last 4 games

