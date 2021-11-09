Flames Host Injury Depleted Sharks In Final Game Of Homestand At The Dome

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 7-1-3 (17 pts) - San Jose Sharks 6-4-1 (13 pts)

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) San Jose (-110), O/U: 5.5

The Flames will suit up for their final game of the current homestand and try to get their first regulation win against a Western Conference opponent. Calgary is currently 0-1-3 against the West, yet still find themselves in second place overall in the conference due to their sheer dominance against the East and their three loser points.

The team trying to stop the Flames and their 10 game point streak will be the San Jose Sharks and how they are going to do it is a mystery. San Jose has 10 players on their injury report, the bulk are out due to Covid 19 Protocol and Evander Kane is still suspended. Yet, somehow, the Sharks have cobbled together six victories, sit in 7th place in the West AND are ahead of LA, Vegas, Vancouver and Seattle in the Pacific Division.

The Sharks were definitely the surprise team in the Pacific to start the season, as they went 4-0-0 right out of the gate, but things have cooled off. Since that hot start San Jose has gone 2-4-1 and goal scoring has been the issue. In their last five losses the Sharks have only scored nine goals, which clearly has not been good enough. And even though this has all the ingredients to be a trap game for the Flames, San Jose has an uphill climb for sure tonight.

That hill? It’s named Jacob Markstrom. Even with one “minor” hiccup (4-3 OTL to Dallas), Markstrom has been otherworldly for the Flames this season. He’s broken his career shutout record with four this season, while starting 9 out of the Flames 11 games. He’s helped the Flames get a point or better in 8 of those 9 starts and he’s done it with precision and flair. To compound matters for opponents, Johnny Gaudreau has continued to victimize the league and Matthew Tkachuk has heated up as well, combining for 14 points over their last 5 games.

Now, while all this is fun to read and write about, the games have to be played and as Nashville showed by beating the Flames 3-2 in OT, anything can happen at the rink. Just because San Jose is struggling and laden with injuries, it doesn’t mean they will be a pushover tonight. The Sharks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 visits to the Saddledome so it will be interesting to see if a well rested Flames team can come out hot and put this one away early.

Puck drop is at 7 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Head To Head Calgary Flames San Jose Sharks 7-1-3 Record 6-4-1 17 Points 13 Pacific (2nd) Division Pacific (4th) 40 GF 32 22 GA 29 Lindholm (7) Goals Leader Meier (5) Gaudreau (14) Points Leader Meier (11) Markstrom (.942) Save% Reimer (.946) Lucic (16) PIM Gadjovich (19) 26.3 (7th) PP 22.2 (13th) 85.3 (7th) PK 89.3 (2nd) 3-0-2 Last 5 2-2-1 74-66-8 Overall VS 66-74-8

Starting Goalie (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Record GAA Save% Flames: Markstrom (E) 5-1-3 1.65 .942 Sharks: Hill (C) 3-3-0 3.15 .886

Injury Report Calgary Flames San Jose Sharks Brett Ritchie- LBI

Day To Day Evander Kane- SUSP

OUT Erik Karlsson- Covid

IR-NR Marc-Edward Vlasic- Covid

IR-NR Matt Nieto- Covid

IR-NR Kevin Labanc- Covid

IR-NR Jake Middleton- Covid

IR-NR Timo Meier- Covid

IR-NR Radim Simek- Covid

IR-NR Nikolai Knyzhov- LBI

IR Jeffery Viel- LBI

IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

San Jose Sharks SB Nation Coverage: Fear The Fin

This Is Hockey Culture, Ep. 4: PHF and PWHPA: Why can’t they get along? https://t.co/6DgBSwlooo — Fear the Fin (@fearthefin) November 8, 2021

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 6 - NY Rangers 0

San Jose Sharks 2 - NJ Devils 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points in last 5 games

San Jose Sharks

Brent Burns (D): 6 points in last 4 games