Heat Wave: Week 4

2020-21 Stockton Heat Leaders ﻿ Skaters GP G A P ﻿ Skaters GP G A P 29 Adam Ruzicka 8 7 4 11 49 Jakob Pelletier 8 2 7 9 21 Glenn Gawdin 6 1 7 8 11 Matthew Phillips 8 3 4 7 7 Nick DeSimone 8 1 5 6 Goalies GP W-L-T GAA Sv% 32 Dustin Wolf 5 4-0-1 1.59 0.949 35 Adam Werner 3 3-0-0 2.01 0.924

Team Record: 7-0-1 (.938, 2nd Pacific, 2nd West)

If you can’t beat ‘em...well you’d be just like the rest of the AHL right now. The Heat extended their win streak to 7 with victories on Friday and Saturday against the Abbotsford Canucks, who are playing in their inaugural season.

Stockton had a shorter lay off than normal this week with a game on Wednesday, but they battled hard in two close matches to sweep their former hometown. Abbotsford was the home of the AHL Heat from 2009 to 2014 in the first iteration of the Heat name. The Vancouver affiliate had the daunting task of facing Dustin Wolf on Friday night, as the rookie had not allowed more than 2 goals in any game all season.

That streak continues as Wolf gave up a late goal in both the second and third periods to secure a 3-2 win. Adam Ruzicka scored for the third straight game with 5 minutes remaining in the final period, which would stand as the game winner. Captain Byron Froese opened the scoring in the first with his 100th career AHL goal, which was complimented by Glenn Gawdin’s first of the season early in the second period to make it 2-0. Wolf made 28 saves while the Heat fired 36 shots at Michael DiPietro.

Adam Werner came in on Saturday and although he gave up the game’s first goal fairly early, ended up having the better performance of the two netminders this weekend. Abbotsford got on the board just 5 minutes into the night thanks to Sheldon Rempal’s goal, and the game would remain 1-0 well into the second period. There, Eetu Tuulola banged in his first of the season on a gorgeous passing play. The next goal would not take as long, as Stockton’s powerplay took to the ice.

Matthew Phillips ripped his 100th career AHL point home in style, as his goal stood as the game winner. Werner finished with 25 saves, and the Heat have stayed perfect since their season opening overtime loss. They are in the same division as the 8-0-1 Ontario Reign who remain the only team with a better record this season. Martin Pospisil missed Saturday’s game with an injury.

The Gang Hits 100 Career Points pic.twitter.com/D4tUYYOFTV — Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) November 7, 2021

Week 5 of the Heat Wave will cover 3 games, as Stockton travels to Bakersfield on Wednesday, before their first ever matchup against the Henderson Silver Knights at home on Friday and Saturday.