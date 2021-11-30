Mavericks: Not Good November

It’s the start of a new year for the Flames’ ECHL affiliate in Kansas City! After missing the Kelly Cup playoffs in last year’s crazy shortened and re-aligned season, they’re now back at it to try again.

The Mavs’ kicked off the early stretch of the year by going .500 through their opening six match ups, and they haven’t managed to get ahead of the curve since. KC has gone 3-6-1-0 in their last ten contests, stumbling their way through the month of November. The team is taking some moral victories, having only a -7 goal differential, but they aren’t being helped by leading the league in penalty minutes at 340 on the year. That’s a full 40 PIMs more than the league’s second highest offenders from Wheeling. As of now, they’re tied for last place in the Mountain Division points race while Allen has a game in hand.

GAME BY GAME:

NOV 9th- KC Mavericks 2 vs Wichita Thunder 0 – WIN

NOV 12th- KC Mavericks 1 @ Tulsa Oilers 3 – LOSS

NOV 13th- KC Mavericks 7 @ Allen Americans 4 – WIN

NOV 16th- KC Mavericks 1 vs Tulsa Oilers 3 – LOSS

NOV 19th- KC Mavericks 5 @ Utah Grizzlies 2 – WIN

NOV 20th- KC Mavericks 2 @ Utah Grizzlies 4 – LOSS

NOV 21st- KC Mavericks 2 @ Utah Grizzlies 4 – LOSS

NOV 24th- KC Mavericks 1 @ Iowa Heartlanders 4 – LOSS

NOV 26th- KC Mavericks 3 vs Rapid City Rush 4 – LOSS (OVERTIME)

NOV 30th- KC Mavericks 2 vs Rapid City Rush 4 - LOSS

THE SQUAD:

Nick Pastujov has added nine points in his last ten games, jumping up to take the team scoring lead.

The dubious honour of contributing to the team’s PIM issues belong to Mikael Robidoux, Loren Ulett, and defenseman Marcus Crawford who weigh in at 48, 43 and 42 penalty minutes respectively.

In the blue paint, the highlight of November was Andrew Shortridge posting a 27 save shutout against Wichita at home on the 9th, but he wouldn’t stick around long. Some news in the crease was the addition of Daniil Chechelev from fellow Flames affiliate, the AHL Stockton Heat. Chechelev being sent down on the 17th cleared the way for Shortridge to get called back up to the Heat on the 19th.

ROSTER NEWS | Goaltender Daniil Chechelev has been assigned to Kansas City from Stockton. pic.twitter.com/kNpBAGaPVc — Kansas City Mavericks (@kc_mavericks) November 17, 2021

The rest of the work netminding has been largely carried by Angus Redmond, with 7 starts on the season including three wins, and the team’s only other shutout on October 29th against the Wheeling Nailers.

UP NEXT:

The Mavericks are home at the Cable Dahmer Center for two games to kick off the final month in 2021. They’ll host the Idaho Steelheads for KCYHA Family Night on the 3rd, and Idaho will stick around for a back-to-back as The Mavs host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on the 4th. The squad is then out on the road for a triple set against the Rapid City Rush, as they’ll try to get revenge for the back-to-back losses the Rush handed them to close out November.

Check back with Matchsticks & Gasoline to see if KC can fight back up the standings!