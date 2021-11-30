The Tinderbox, Ep. 67: Milan Lucic Is Alright, California Road Trip & Looking Further Down The Schedule

The Tinderbox Podcast

Welcome back to another episode of The Tinderbox! In this episode we sit down and discuss the Flames 2-1 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Also discuss how great Milan Lucic has been, is Juuso Valimaki trade fodder at this point and a whole lot more. So dig and see what we have to say about YOUR first place Calgary Flames.

Episode 67: Hosted by Mark & Michael

-Recap of the Flames/Penguins

-Milan Lucic love

-Jusso Valimaki expendable?

<break>

-Flames upcoming road trip thru California & Vegas

-Jake Debrusk and the Flames a good fit?

-What day will we see Dan Vladar this week?