The Morning After Pittsburgh: Andrew Mangiapane Reached a Career Milestone Last Night

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 2 - Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (SOW)
Tidbits
-200: Last night was the 200th NHL game for Andrew Mangiapane. The Flames forward made his NHL debut with Calgary on New Year’s Eve back in 2017 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
-First For This Season: The Flames went to the shootout for the first time this season, which was a nice change from losing in overtime. The shootout win makes the Flames record 2-6 when they go beyond regulation.
-18 and Counting: Milan Lucic scored for the Flames last night and it was the first goal of the contest. That’s the 18th time in 22 games that the Flames have opened the scoring and that’s tops in the NHL.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter checks in after the 2-1 shootout win over the Penguins. pic.twitter.com/4zrHSacOjR— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 30, 2021
"We all love to see Looch five-hole goals. Power Five."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 30, 2021
Mikael Backlund and Milan Lucic discuss the 2-1 shootout win over Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/LQ43VVkbKH
Loading comments...