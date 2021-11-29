HOTN: Milan Lucic, All He Does Is Score On The Rush

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 2 - Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (SO)

The Flames really outplayed the Penguins in almost every aspect of the game, yet they had to grind in the end to get the two points with a victory. Tristan Jarry really made life difficult for the Flames with his play in the crease at the other end, but he couldn’t slow down Milan Lucic.

Lucic would score his 6th goal on the season, which put the Flames up 1-0 in the second period. The marker was the 18th time the Flames scored first this season, a stat that is tops in the NHL. The other fun part of this goal? Lucic scored on the rush by chipping the puck along the boards and into the Penguins zone where he beat Jarry five hole, something he’s becoming a slight aficionado at. Check it out below!