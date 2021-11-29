Preview: Penguins Looking for Revenge in Calgary on Monday

Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins, 7PM MT

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames (12-4-5, 29 Pts) - Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-4, 24 Pts)

TV: SN1, TVA, ATTSN-PT Radio: FAN 960

Odds (per Betway official betting partner of NHL): CGY 2.05, PIT 2.75, O/U 5.5 Goals

The Calgary Flames will wrap up their brief homestand on Monday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins come to town. Both teams are coming off of losses on Saturday that ended long winning streaks, with the Flames having a four game win streak snapped by Winnipeg while Pittsburgh had their own five game streak snapped by Montreal.

It is the second meeting of the season between the clubs, with the previous game coming on October 28 in Pittsburgh. Jacob Markstrom made 45 saves in that game as the Flames won 4-0 to close out a perfect five game road trip.

Pittsburgh was without many of their regulars in that game as Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, and Bryan Rust were all of the lineup. Malkin and Rust are the only two of those five who are still out of the lineup.

The Penguins are most obviously boosted by the return of Crosby who has played in just nine games this year after an injury followed by a Covid case kept him out of the lineup. Although it has been a slow start for him, he is starting to heat up after a three point game on Saturday against the Canadiens to get things going again.

Prior to their loss on Saturday, Pittsburgh had been playing some extremely good hockey as they were riding a five game winning streak, having allowed just TWO goals (!!!) in those five contests. Tristan Jarry has been outstanding for Pittsburgh this season, holding a 10-4-3 record with a .936 SV% and 1.91 GAA. He also has three shutouts to his name.

Calgary on the other hand will be looking to close out their brief three game homestand with a respectable 2-1 record. They picked up a win over Chicago but fell 4-2 to the Jets on Saturday night despite playing a pretty solid game. The Flames are 6-2-2 in their last ten matchups against the Penguins but have lost the last two meetings at the Saddledome.

Head to Head Calgary Flames Category Pittsburgh Penguins Calgary Flames Category Pittsburgh Penguins 12-4-5 Record 10-7-4 Pac: 2nd, West: 2nd Division MET: 5th, East: 8th 29 Points 24 70 GF 62 42 GA 59 Mangiapane (15) Goal Leader Rodrigues (8) Gaudreau (25) Points Leader Guentzel (18) Vladar (.946) SV% Jarry (.936) Lucic (31) PIM Carter (14) 24.60% PP% 12.90% 88.20% PK% 90.90% 6-2-2 Last 10 Head to Head 4-3-3 45-45-3-18 All-Time H2H 48-42-3-18

Starting Goalies as of now are expected to be Jacob Markstrom and Tristan Jarry but that could change in the lead up to puck drop.

Check out all about our opponents at Pensburgh or take a listen to our Behind Enemy Lines Podcast that we recorded with them yesterday to really get up to speed on all things Pittsburgh!

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 2 - Winnipeg Jets 4

Pittsburgh Penguins 3 - Montreal Canadiens 6

Who’s Hot, Who’s Not

Calgary: Johnny Gaudreau has nine points in five games, Blake Coleman hasn’t scored since these teams last met.

Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby has four points in two games. Jason Zucker has gone three games without a point.

Puck drop is at 7PM MT, please do not start the wave if the game is close in the third. Thank you.