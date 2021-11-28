The Morning After Winnipeg: The Points Streak Is Snapped As Calgary Falls To Winnipeg 4-2

The Morning After

It wasn’t the prettiest game after the Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm as the Calgary fell to Winnipeg 4-2 last night. Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck settled in after that two goal outburst and shut the Flames down, scoring four unanswered goals to snap their five game losing streak. Kyle Connor led the Jets comeback with two goals on the night and after giving up two first period tallies, Hellebuyck stopped the next 34 shots to keep the Flames off the board and out of the win column.

NHL Standings

Tidbits

-No More Points: The Flames regulation loss meant no points for the Flames last night. It snapped a seven game streak where they were able to secure at least a point.

-Speaking Of Streaks: Connor Hellebuyck got off a skid as well. The Winnipeg keeper had lost four in a row, but he was able to stop that with a 34 save performance against the Flames last night. The victory ups his record to 7-5-4 on the season.

-Johnny Remains Hot: Johnny Gaudreau got an assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s opening goal. He now has a point in six straight and seven of eight.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

“We didn’t finish off enough opportunities.” #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects on tonight's game vs. Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/LLF86dzQUL — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 28, 2021