Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 3: Getting To Know The Pittsburgh Penguins

Behind Enemy Lines
In this episode of Behind Enemy Lines, Mark sits down with Jim from Pensburgh (@pensburgh) to discuss what’s new with Pittsburgh before the Flames and Pens meet on Monday night.
If you like this podcast you can find this, The Tinderbox and Mark & Michael’s Musings on Spotify, Google Podcast or iTunes.
Episode 3: Hosted by Mark
-How the Penguins season gone so far
-Crosby and Malkin on the back 9?
-Penguins home struggles
-What does Pittsburgh need to do differently to have a better result this time around versus Calgary?
-What’s the pulse of the Penguins fan base?
