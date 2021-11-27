Projected Lines: Samesies....And That's A Good Thing.

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets, 8 PM MT
The Flames will trot out the same lineup they used when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, 5-2.
Calgary has won four in a row and have points in their last seven games. Puck drop is at 8 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane
Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Pitlick
Milan Lucic - Brad Richardson - Trevor Lewis
Defence
Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson
