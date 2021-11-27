Projected Lines: Samesies....And That's A Good Thing.

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets, 8 PM MT

The Flames will trot out the same lineup they used when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, 5-2.

Calgary has won four in a row and have points in their last seven games. Puck drop is at 8 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Pitlick

Milan Lucic - Brad Richardson - Trevor Lewis

Defence

Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom