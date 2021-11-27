The Flames & Jets Are Two Teams Heading In Opposite Directions

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 12-3-5 (29 pts) - Winnipeg Jets 9-7-4 (22 pts)

TV: CBC, SN, CITY - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Winnipeg (-115) O/U: 5.5

After so many games in a short amount of time the Flames finally return to the ice after a three day break that seemed like a month off. With that said, it was a well deserved rest for a Flames team that played seven road games in 11 days and went 4-1-2 on a trip through the East.

Tonight’s battle with the Jets will be Calgary’s second game a of a brief three game homestand before they hit the road for a four game trip through California and Nevada and the Jets are mired in an ugly losing skid right now. Winnipeg has dropped five in a row, the last being a 7-1 thumping at the hands of the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Their reward for that debacle? A post game flight to Calgary for a date with the red hot Flames on Saturday night. Not exactly the best way to heal your wounds after being beaten down the night before.

As for Calgary, they’re riding a four game winning streak and have points in their last seven games. The Flames are the top team in the Western Conference and have the second best point total in all of the NHL thanks to their ability to win in regulation and lose in OT. Calgary currently has five loser points to their name, which is tied with Washington for the league lead (who they beat in OT).

Calgary is an even 5-5-0 in their last 10 games against the Winnipeg Jets at the Saddledome. Puck drop is at 8 PM MT tonight.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Winnipeg Jets 12-3-5 Record 9-7-4 29 Points 22 Pacific (1st) Division Central (4th) 68 GF 55 38 GA 56 Mangiapane (15) Goals Leader Connor (12) Gaudreau (23) Points Leader Connor (22) Gudbranson (26) PIM Dubois (22) Vladar (.946) Save% Hellebuyck (.915) 24.6 (7th) PP 19.6 (13th) 87.7 (3rd) PK 67.9 (30th) 4-0-1 Last 5 0-4-1 23-21-1 Overall VS 21-23-1

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Player Record GAA Save% Flames: Markstrom (E) 8-3-4 1.73 .940 Jets: Comrie (E) 3-2-0 2.49 .913

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Winnipeg Jets SBN Coverage: Arctic Ice Hockey

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Chicago Blackhawks 2

Winnipeg Jets 1 - Minnesota Wild 7

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): 6 assists in last 5 games

Winnipeg Jets

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C): 2 goals in last 4 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Tyler Pitlick (F): pointless in last 11 games

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck (G): 0-3-1 last 4 starts, 9 GA (.919 Save%)