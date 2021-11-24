Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep.1: Some Flames Talk, Some Thanksgiving Talk, Some Football Talk

Mark & Michael’s Musings

Welcome to the first ever episode of Mark & Michael’s Musings. This is another hockey podcast under the Matchsticks & Gasoline Podcast Network, but with a different flare. We will certainly be touching on the Flames and their goings on, but we will also talk other sports, life and pop culture things that we find interesting. You can find this podcast on Spotify, Google Podcasts and iTunes under the Matchsticks & Gasoline heading. Give it a listen and let us know what you think!

Episode 1: Hosted by Mark & Michael

-The Flames are fun

-Darryl Sutter’s new found humour

-Johnny Gaudreau the comedian

<break>

-What would you toss from a holiday table?

-Thanksgiving Day Football

-NFL Holiday memories

-Complaining about the Philadelphia Eagles & Miami Dolphins

-Team Canada & Team USA Olympic jerseys