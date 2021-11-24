 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Chicago: Dube, Doobie Doo

The Calgary forward finally got the monkey off his back and lit the lamp for the first time in a while.

By markparkinson14 and GordieTaylor
Chicago Blackhawks v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames - Chicago Blackhawks

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Dube’s Drought Is Over: Dillon Dube had been struggling, that’s no secret. He had only one goal on the season and hadn’t scored in 12 games. Well that streak came to an end as he would score the opening salvo Tuesday night, the 16th time the Flames have scored the opening goal this season.

-Who’s Tied For The NHL Lead In Points?: YOUR CALGARY FLAMES! With their win over Chicago the Flames now have 29 points, tied with Carolina and Florida for the best in the league. They are the best in the West by three points over the Edmonton Oilers (26) who lost Tuesday night. It’s also the first time the Flames have beaten a Western Conference opponent this season.

-Heating Up: Matthew Tkachuk appears to be getting his feet under himself again and wreaking havoc on the ice...but with his offence, not penalty drawing. Tkachuk scored the GWG last night giving him two goals in his last four games and he has six points overall in his last 5.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

