The Morning After Chicago: Dube, Doobie Doo

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Dube’s Drought Is Over: Dillon Dube had been struggling, that’s no secret. He had only one goal on the season and hadn’t scored in 12 games. Well that streak came to an end as he would score the opening salvo Tuesday night, the 16th time the Flames have scored the opening goal this season.

-Who’s Tied For The NHL Lead In Points?: YOUR CALGARY FLAMES! With their win over Chicago the Flames now have 29 points, tied with Carolina and Florida for the best in the league. They are the best in the West by three points over the Edmonton Oilers (26) who lost Tuesday night. It’s also the first time the Flames have beaten a Western Conference opponent this season.

-Heating Up: Matthew Tkachuk appears to be getting his feet under himself again and wreaking havoc on the ice...but with his offence, not penalty drawing. Tkachuk scored the GWG last night giving him two goals in his last four games and he has six points overall in his last 5.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"These are the ones where you've just got to know how to win."



Darryl Sutter talks about the team's big win after an extremely busy stretch of games. pic.twitter.com/JCa8fK8Xvo — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 24, 2021