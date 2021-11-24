NHL Pacific Division Power Rankings: Week 7

As teams close in on the 1⁄ 4 marks of their season, things are beginning to separate in the Pacific Division between the good, the bad, and the meh. Right now the Alberta teams are running things while California and Vegas mush around the middle with teams in the Pacific Northwest really struggling. Here are the Power Rankings for Week 7!

Results: CGY 5 at BUF 0, CGY 5 at NYI 2, CGY 4 at BOS 0, CHI 2 at CGY 5

Schedule: 11/27 vs WPG, 11/29 vs PIT

An undefeated record and outscoring their opponents 18-4 through four games has vaulted the Flames into top spot in the power rankings for the first time this season. The Flames continue to impress in almost all aspects, from their goaltending leading the league with seven shutouts to the offense averaging 3.4 goals per game. Things are going very well with the Flames as they have had breakout starts from guys like Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington.

Results: WPG 1 at EDM 2 (SO), CHI 2 at EDM 5, EDM 1 at DAL 4

Schedule: 11/24 at ARI, 11/27 at VGK

While a loss to a struggling Dallas team is disappointing, it was still a pretty good weak for the Oilers in general as they picked up two victories. However in the loss Connor McDavid saw his 17 game point streak (at least a point in every game so far) come to an end. After a 7-1 start to the season Edmonton has gone just 6-4 in their last ten but still look to be a dangerous team. If you want to look at one major difference between them and Calgary, it’s that they’ve played two less games but allowed 16 more goals.

Results: CAR 2 at ANA 1, ANA 2 at NSH 3

Schedule: 11/24 at COL, 11/26 vs OTT, 11/28 vs TOR, 11/30 at LAK

The Ducks had their eight game win streak snapped in a one goal loss to the Hurricanes and then followed that up with a one goal loss to the Predators as well. Unfortunately the Alberta teams are playing well enough still that the two losses drops Anaheim back to third for now. They have a tough week ahead with four games on the docket including a pair of tough matchups vs Colorado and Toronto. They built up enough goodwill over those games to keep things afloat for now, but if they go 1-3 this week or worse, they will be right back in the questionable/mediocre mix.

Results: DET 2 at VGK 5, CBJ 2 at VGK 3, VGK 2 at STL 5

Schedule: 11/24 at NSH, 11/27 vs EDM

Vegas jumps back up by closing out their homestand with a pair of wins before losing a tough game on the road to the Blues. What’s most impressive about this Vegas run is that they are racking up victories without the likes of Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Alec Martinez, Shea Theodore and others. Not to mention they will also get Jack Eichel back at some point as well. It’s already been said a ton, but this team just needs to hang out the playoff cut line because when they get healthy, they will be as good as any team the Western Conference has to offer.

Results: WSH 2 at LAK 0, CAR 5 at LAK 4, ARI 2 at LAK 1 (OT)

Schedule: 11/24 vs TOR, 11/27 vs OTT, 11/30 vs ANA

Just when I finally bought into the Kings and moved them into the Top 3, they come out and disappoint me by losing four in a row. While you can’t get too upset at them for losses against extremely good Capitals and Hurricanes teams, the loss to Arizona on Sunday was quite demoralizing. They have another tough challenge coming up with Toronto coming to town, but it appears things have balanced out in LA after their seven game win streak had suddenly vaulted them back into playoff contention.

Results: SJ 1 at STL 4, WSH 4 at SJ 0, CAR 1 at SJ 2 (OT)

Schedule: 11/24 vs OTT, 11/26 vs TOR, 11/28 at CHI, 11/30 at NJ

I’m always kind of stumped for what to say about the Sharks each week other than saying they are what they are. They will likely flirt with this .500 mark for most of the season and probably finish between 9th and 12th in the West. They do have some winnable games this week so but have certainly fallen off their early pace.

Results: CHI 4 at SEA 2, COL 7 at SEA 3, WSH 2 at SEA 5

Schedule: 11/24 vs CAR, 11/26 at TB, 11/27 at FLA, 11/29 at BUF

The Kraken managed to salvage their homestand with an impressive 5-2 victory over the previously 11-2-5 Capitals. However Seattle still has a huge hole to dig themselves out of and it won’t be getting any easier with the league leading Carolina Hurricanes paying a visit to them, followed by a trip to Florida to take on two very good teams. The Kraken will continue to play hard this year, but they just don’t seem to have the talent to reach that next level, and it is appearing that their gamble on Philip Grubauer may have been a mistake.

Results: COL 4 at VAN 2, WPG 2 at VAN 3, CHI 1 at VAN 0

Schedule: 11/24 at PIT, 11/26 at CBJ, 11/28 at BOS, 11/29 at MTL

At the very least the Canucks managed to avoid a winless week by picking up a one goal win over Winnipeg, but things still aren’t good in Vancouver right now. Just 10 points from Elias Pettersson this year highlights the team-wide struggles. There acquisition of OEL appears to have only handcuffed the team moving forward as they could’ve had a ton more cap space heading into this upcoming summer without the move. With the Canucks kicking off a five game road trip on Wednesday, they will probably need to win at least three or risk things becoming unsalvageable.