Calgary Flames 1⁄4 Report Cards: Your Grades Needed

Use the link to fill out your grades and answer the polls!

By MGMacGillivray
/ new
Calgary Flames v Boston Bruins Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Somehow we are already at the 14 mark of the season with the Calgary Flames running up a very impressive 12-3-5 record through 20 games. With that, it’s time to do our 14 season report cards where we take an early look at how players have fared. Click the link below to add your grades for each individual player along with answering a handful of fan poll questions.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR GRADES

The poll will be open through the end of the day on Thursday, with the results posted on Friday. Happy voting and Go Flames Go!

