Projected Lines: Nikita Zadorov Is Back In

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks, 7 PM MT
The Flames are back at the Saddledome after a very successful 4-1-2 road trip through the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Blackhawks await them and almost everything is staying the way it was on the road.
The Flames will put Nikita Zadorov back in the lineup tonight after he was given a night off against the Boston Bruins. Big Z coming back in means Juuso Valimaki will be a healthy scratch after playing against the Bruins on Sunday night.
Lines
Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane
Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Pitlick
Milan Lucic - Brad Richardson - Trevor Lewis
Pairings
Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson
