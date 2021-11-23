Projected Lines: Nikita Zadorov Is Back In

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks, 7 PM MT

The Flames are back at the Saddledome after a very successful 4-1-2 road trip through the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Blackhawks await them and almost everything is staying the way it was on the road.

The Flames will put Nikita Zadorov back in the lineup tonight after he was given a night off against the Boston Bruins. Big Z coming back in means Juuso Valimaki will be a healthy scratch after playing against the Bruins on Sunday night.

Lines

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Pitlick

Milan Lucic - Brad Richardson - Trevor Lewis

Pairings

Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom