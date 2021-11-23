HOTN: Matthew Tkachuk Sends ‘Em All Home Happy

Highlight Of The Night

Another night, another 4+ goals for the Calgary Flames! This will be the fourth straight game and fifth straight win where the Flames have lit the lamp four or more times.

This wasn’t a masterpiece by any standard, but the Flames gutted it out and broke a 2-2 tie with 5:30 left in the final frame and then the flood gates opened. Calgary would score two more times (Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau) after Tkachuk’s game winner and send the Blackhawks home losers 5-2.

But the goal we’re here to discuss is Matthew Tkachuk’s winner. This game was looking like it was headed to overtime as both teams settled in during the third period. Calgary needed something to try and avoid going to overtime, where they have had their issues this season. Rasmus Andersson would send the puck down to Matthew Tkachuk who had a WIDE OPEN Johnny Gaudreau in the slot. Tkachuk would send the puck Gaudreau’s way, but Seth Jones and his skate would deflect the puck up and over Marc-Andre Fleury and that was all she wrote for the Blackhawks. That goal, much like the game itself wasn’t a work of art, but it found the twine and the Flames have now won four in a row.