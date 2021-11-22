Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 2: Checking In With Second City Hockey & The Blackhawks

Behind Enemy Lines

We’re back for another look at an upcoming Flames opponent and this time it’s the Chicago Blackhawks. It hasn’t been an easy season covering the team (@2ndCityHockey) for the folks at Second City Hockey, but they were kind enough to sit down with us and discuss all things Blackhawks before Calgary and Chicago meet at the Saddledome Tuesday night.

If you enjoyed this conversation, please find us on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcast under the heading “Matchsticks and Gasoline.” There you can find other episodes of BHE, as well as past episodes of The Tinderbox for your listening pleasure!