The Tinderbox, Ep. 66: Johnny Gaudreau and The Flames Are Rolling!

The Tinderbox Podcast
The Flames are rolling through the East like no tomorrow! Calgary just finished up a 7 game road trip and we’re breaking it down on this episode of The Tinderbox. And there might be a little bit of love for Johnny Gaudreau, Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar. Don’t forget to find us on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts!
Episode 66: Hosted by Mark and Michael
-The Flames defeat Boston 4-0
-Calgary SO good lately
-ALL the Johnny Gaudreau love
-The Flames goaltenders are setting records
-Upcoming homestand
<break>
-Dillon Dube & Sean Monahan’s struggles
-Looking down the road to the next BOA
