 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Tinderbox, Ep. 66: Johnny Gaudreau and The Flames Are Rolling!

And the Flames goaltending has been pretty good too!

By markparkinson14 and MGMacGillivray
/ new

The Tinderbox Podcast

The Flames are rolling through the East like no tomorrow! Calgary just finished up a 7 game road trip and we’re breaking it down on this episode of The Tinderbox. And there might be a little bit of love for Johnny Gaudreau, Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar. Don’t forget to find us on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts!

Episode 66: Hosted by Mark and Michael

-The Flames defeat Boston 4-0

-Calgary SO good lately

-ALL the Johnny Gaudreau love

-The Flames goaltenders are setting records

-Upcoming homestand

<break>

-Dillon Dube & Sean Monahan’s struggles

-Looking down the road to the next BOA

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...