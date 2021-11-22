Johnny Gaudreau Named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

Johnny Gaudreau has been named the First Star of the Week in the NHL after racking up seven points in four games this past week. Gaudreau’s contributions helped the Flames go 3-0-1 in those four games including two game winning goals as they wrapped a seven game road trip.

Gaudreau’s week started off with an impressive performance in Philadelphia where he had 10 shots but was held off the scoreboard, instead grabbing an assist on the Flames lone goal of the game.

This is the first time since January 2019 that Gaudreau was named a star of the week. He has seven previous honours which are as follows:

January 6 2019 - 1st Star

December 9 2018 - 3rd Star

February 11 2018 - 2nd Star

January 14 2018 - 1st Star

February 26 2017 - 3rd Star

December 27 2015 - 1st Star

December 28 2014 - 1st Star

Gaudreau is the second Flame this season to earn first star honours after Jacob Markstrom won it during the first week of November. Ilya Samsonov and Cale Makar were 2nd and 3rd respectively.