The Morning After Boston: The Flames Goalies Have Done Something NO Team Has Ever Done

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Opening Act: Johnny Gaudreau lit the lamp 1:29 into this contest, putting the Flames up 1-0 and on the board first. It’s the 15th opening goal by the Flames which is the most in the NHL.

-We’ve Got A First!: Noah Hanifin scored his first goal of the season and he’s been really good against the Bruins in his career. It’s his 11th point in 14 games against the Bs.

-Nobody Better: The Flames earned their 7th shutout last night, which is by far tops in the NHL. The 7 blankings in 19 games makes the Flames the first team to do accomplish that in the modern era.

-600: And congrats to Elias Lindholm on playing in his 600th NHL game last night. 226 of those games have come with the Calgary Flames.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"This is our eighth game in 13 days, with two back-to-backs, so give the players credit. It's not easy."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects on the win in Boston and thoughts on the road trip overall. pic.twitter.com/1TdIf1ugSy — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 22, 2021

"To get the win and play the way we did as a team was great."



Noah Hanifin on the 4-0 win over the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/EH9xbSjfn5 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 22, 2021