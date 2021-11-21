Dan Vladar Earns Second Shutout, Calgary Blanks Boston 4-0

Complete Stats

Statistics Calgary Flames Boston Bruins 4 Goals 0 9-11-11 (31) Shots 7-11-9 (27) 28 Hits 37 14 Blocked Shots 14 0-2 PP 0-3 3-3 PK 2-2

Calgary Flames - Boston Bruins 1st Period 2nd Period 3rd Period Total Calgary Flames 1 1 2 4 Boston Bruins 0 0 0 0

Scoring

1st Period: CGY 1:29- Gaudreau (Valimaki/Tkachuk)

2nd Period: CGY 13:51- Hanifin (Tkachuk/Andersson)

3rd Period: CGY 3:08- SHG Mangiapane (Dube/Kylington), CGY 4:18- Backlund (Lindholm)

Calgary finished up their seven game road trip with authority tonight with a 4-0 shutout of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Calgary has always struggled in Boston (dropping 7 of their last 10), but that was not the case tonight. The Flames were buzzing from the start and Johnny Gaudreau put the Flames up for good just 1:29 into the first period and that’s all they would need, even though they got three more after that.

The Flames never allowed the Bruins to get going in this contest and despite a light work load, Dan Vladar had no intention of letting his former team put one past him Sunday night. Vladar would stop all 27 shots that came his way, earning him his second shutout in five games and the team their 7th of the season.

Calgary’s defence pairings were shuffled a bit with Nikita Zadorov getting a night off and Juuso Valimaki tagging in and the Flames didn’t miss a beat. Those six were tough on the puck, didn’t allow a ton of high danger scoring chances and played what can be an explosive Boston team perfectly.

Highlights

Johnny Gaudreau opens the scoring

Noah Hanifin gets his first of the season

Mikael Backlund’s goal was actually IN

Final Thoughts

-What could have been a nightmare road trip after two terrible losses at home, turned into more than the team and fans could ask for. Calgary now is on a three game winning streak, six game point streak and finished the seven game trip 4-1-2. That’s 10 of a possible 14 points on the road in 10 days. Fantastic.

-Dan Vladar was unflappable tonight in his former rink. He improved his record to 4-0-1 on the season, with two shutouts (back to back) and has allowed only eight goals in five starts.

-Don’t look now, but YOUR Calgary Flames are now the top team in the Western Conference. That successful road trip has put the Flames up top with 27 points out West.

Flame Of The Game

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 2 assists, 3 SOG, 2 hits, 1 blocked shot, +2

What’s Next?

11/23: Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks, 7 PM MT