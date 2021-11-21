HOTN: Noah Hanifin Scores On Pretty Set Play

Highlight Of The Night

It’s not often the Flames have multiple HOTN opportunities when playing the Bruins, but that was just the case tonight. With that said, home town boy Noah Hanifin takes home the award tonight for his pretty goal off a face off that put the Flames up 2-0.

Calgary would win a face off, send the puck to Rasmus Andersson who then got the puck to Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk would rifle a puck off the end boards that bounced perfectly to an awaiting Noah Hanifin who would bury the puck, collecting his first goal of the season. They don’t get much prettier than this....as set plays go.