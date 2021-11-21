The Morning After The Islanders: Don’t Open A New Arena In New York Against The Flames

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - NY Islanders 2

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Skip The Opening Against The Flames: Calgary defeated the Islanders as they opened their new arena last night, 5-2. It’s the second time they’ve done this and it’s the second time against the Islanders. The Atlanta Flames sunk the Isles in 1972 when they opened the Nassau Coliseum as well. Flames 2, Islanders New Arenas 0.

-Brad Richardson?: Yup, that’s who scored the first goal in UBS Arena.

-Halfway There: Andrew Mangiapane scored twice last night, giving him 14 goals on the season. It’s his third multi point game on the season, which is halfway to his career best of six from 2019-20.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter checks in after tonight's 5-2 win over the Islanders. pic.twitter.com/9BlWdLgX8v — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 21, 2021