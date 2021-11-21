The Long Road Trip Ends With A Stop In Boston

Calgary Flames @ Boston Bruins, 5 PM MT, TD Garden, Boston MA

Calgary Flames 10-3-5 (25 pts) - Boston Bruins 9-5-0 (18 pts)

TV: - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Boston (-115) O/U: 5.5

The long and winding road for the Flames finally comes to an end tonight as they make a stop at TD Garden in Boston.

Calgary has been on the road for 10 days now, playing seven dates with two sets of back to backs. The road trip started off a little bumpy, but Flames have been taking care of business as of late. After last night’s 5-2 thumping of the Islanders the Flames have improved their record on this trip to 3-1-2, earning eight out of a possible 12 points so far on the road. Tonight won’t be an easy task.

The Bruins are riding a three game winning streak having defeated the Devils, Canadiens and Flyers all by a combined score of 15-6. Boston has struggled with goal scoring, but now have three straight games where they’ve scored five goals and appear to be turning the corner.

TD Garden is a house of horrors for the Flames, who have dropped seven of their last 10 visits to Boston. Calgary has given up a combined 32 goals in those seven losses, but they did defeat the Bruins in their last visit, 5-2 back in February of 2020.

Puck drop is at 5 PM MT from TD Garden.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Boston Bruins 10-3-5 Record 9-5-0 25 Points 18 Pacific (2nd) Division Atlantic (5th) 59 GF 45 36 GA 39 Mangiapane (14) Goals Leader Marchand(8) Gaudreau (21) Points Leader Marchand (20) Gudbranson (26) PIM McAvoy (17) Markstrom (.942) Save% Swayman (.914) 25.5 (6th) PP 23.3 (8th) 86.9 (6th) PK 82.6 (13th) 3-0-2 Last 5 4-1-0 39-62-10 Overall VS 62-39-10

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Player Record GAA Save% Flames: Vladar (E) 3-0-1 1.96 .933 Bruins: Swayman (E) 5-2-0 2.16 .914

Injury Report Calgary Flames Boston Bruins None Trent Frederic- UBI

IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - NY Islanders 2

Boston Bruins 5 - Philadelphia Flyers 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane (F): 5 goals in last 4 games

Boston Bruins

Charlie McAvoy (D): 7 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson (D): 1 point in last 8 games

Boston Bruins

Nick Foligno (F): 0 points in last 6 games