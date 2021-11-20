HOTN: Brad Richardson Christens USB Arena

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 5 - NY Islanders 2

If you had Brad Richardson scoring the first ever goal at USB Arena, then I’m taking you to the casino and you’re picking all my lottery numbers for eternity. And that’s exactly how it went down.

The Islanders opened their new arena tonight and turned the puck over a scant 4:05 into the opening frame and Brad Richardson made them pay. The Flames winger took the puck in the Isles zone and skated in uncontested, fired a stick side and beat Semyon Varlamov to put the Flames up 1-0. It would be the first of five Flames goals on the night and Calgary would never trail in the contest.