Two Road Weary Teams Meet In New York This Evening

Calgary Flames @ NY Islanders, 5 PM MT, USB Arena, Elmont NY

Calgary Flames 9-3-5 (23 pts) - NY Islanders 5-6-2 (12 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) NY (-115) O/U: 5.5

The road trip is almost over. Calgary will play their next to last game on this road trip tonight, making a stop in NY to face off with the NY Islanders. It’s been a grind for the Flames since they’ve embarked on this seven game, ten day road trip out East. Calgary is 2-2-1 so far on the road, getting both of their wins by shutting out the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres by a combined score of 9-0. And it’s upped their road record to an outstanding 7-2-2, far better than their 2-1-3 record at the Saddledome.

But for all that success and talk of “tough” road trips, it could be much worse. They could be the NY Islanders. The Isles have played 12 games so far this season and all 12 have been on the road as they waited for their new arena, USB Arena to be completed. Well, that time has come and the Islanders will finally get a home game tonight and it couldn’t come soon enough. The Islanders are reeling, losers of four straight and five of their last seven. The current four game skid they are on has seen them be outscored 19-3, including a 4-0 blanking at the hands of the NJ Devils.

As bad as NY has been, the Flames can’t look past this game, something they’ve been getting better at lately. The easily took care of Ottawa and Buffalo on this trip, but the Islanders will have a little something going for them tonight. With this being their first game in their new barn, they should get a nice boost from the crowd and all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the arena opening. How much of that the Flames allow will be key in this contest and you know Calgary would love to spoil the Islanders special night with a victory.

Puck drop is at 5 PM MT tonight.

Head To Head Calgary Flames NY Islanders 9-3-5 Record 5-6-2 23 Points 12 Pacific (2nd) Division Metropolitan (8th) 54 GF 29 34 GA 38 Mangiapane (12) Goals Leader Nelson (7) Gaudreau (19) Points Leader Nelson (9) Gudbranson (26) PIM Palmieri (27) Markstrom (.942) Save % Sorokin (.925) 23.5 (9th) PP 12.5 (31st) 87.3 (5th) PK 83.3 (11th) 2-1-2 Last 5 1-4-0 48-50-20 Overall VS 50-48-20

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Player Record GAA Save% Flames: Markstrom (E) 6-3-4 1.68 .942 Islanders: Sorokin (E) 5-4-2 2.50 .925

Injury Report Calgary Flames NY Islanders None Josh Bailey- Covid

OUT Anders Lee- Covid

IR-NR Ross Johnston- Covid

IR-NR Ryan Pulock- LBI

IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

SBN NY Islanders Coverage: Lighthouse Hockey

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Buffalo Sabres 0

NY Islanders 1 - Florida Panthers 6

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 4 points in last 3 games

NY Islanders

Matt Barzal (C): 4 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Trevor Lewis (F): 2 points in last 9 games

NY Islanders

Oliver Whalstrom (F): 2 points in last 10 games